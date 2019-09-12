Rockies' David Dahl: May not return this season
Dahl (ankle) is progressing but may not have enough time to be activated before the 2019 season comes to an end, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
Dahl was placed on the 10-day injured list Aug. 3 due to a high right ankle sprain, and although he's been able to resume running, the Rockies aren't sure he'll be able to play again this year. He'll have just over two weeks to get back to full strength.
