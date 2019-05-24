Rockies' David Dahl: Multi-hit game in blowout loss

Dahl finished 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored during Thursday's 14-6 loss to the Pirates.

Dahl got his team on the board with an RBI single in the sixth inning, later coming around to score on a hit by Raimel Tapia. It was his first multi-hit game in his last five starts, and the RBI was just his second in his last 12 games. Dahl will hope to get back on track in the next series against the Orioles.