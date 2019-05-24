Rockies' David Dahl: Multi-hit game in blowout loss
Dahl finished 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored during Thursday's 14-6 loss to the Pirates.
Dahl got his team on the board with an RBI single in the sixth inning, later coming around to score on a hit by Raimel Tapia. It was his first multi-hit game in his last five starts, and the RBI was just his second in his last 12 games. Dahl will hope to get back on track in the next series against the Orioles.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Can Cron find an opening?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...
-
Bullpen updates: Barnes looks legit
Who are the bullpen guys you can really believe in? Paul Mammino's stats-based model gives...
-
Waivers: New closer in the Rockies?
There may be some steals and saves options on your waiver wire, plus we rate winners and losers...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
It's taken a while, but Jose Ramirez is finally beginning to slide down the rankings. And it...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings takes a look at what's wrong with the Mariners, three players you should add...