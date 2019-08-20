Rockies' David Dahl: Nearing return from IL

Dahl (ankle) is optimistic he'll be reinstated from the 10-day injured list during the first week of September, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Dahl was sent to the injured list Aug. 3 due to a right ankle sprain, though he appears to be making solid progress. "It's just continuing to strengthen it, and once it's ready to go, it's ready to go," stated Dahl. "I'm way better now than I was three or four days ago. I'm very excited about it."