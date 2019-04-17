Rockies' David Dahl: Nearing return to action

Dahl (abdomen) began playing in extended spring training games Tuesday, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

Dahl was placed on the 10-day injured list April 8 with what the team described as a "slight" abdomen injury, so his quick return to game action isn't overly surprising. The team has yet to announce its plans, but 25-year-old won't necessarily require a minor-league rehab stint given the short layoff, so he could seemingly be activated shortly after the 10-day minimum on Thursday.

More News
Our Latest Stories