Rockies' David Dahl: Nearing return to action

Dahl (illness) is hoping to return to the lineup at Triple-A Albuquerque over the weekend, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

A stomach bug has kept him on the shelf for the past week, and ultimately led the Isotopes to put him on the 7-day DL. Fortunately, Dahl is nearly recovered, and he's in the process of regaining weight and strength lost during the brief layoff. With Nolan Arenado and Gerardo Parra currently appealing suspensions stemming from a brawl with the Padres earlier this week, Dahl be in the mix for at least a brief callup for the Rockies once those suspension appeals are heard.