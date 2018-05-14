Rockies' David Dahl: Not in lineup Monday

Dahl is out of the lineup Monday against the Padres, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

Dahl will head to the bench for the third time in four games despite going 2-for-3 with a walk and a homer in his lone start over that stretch. Gerardo Parra will start in left field and hit seventh in his stead.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories