Rockies' David Dahl: Not starting Friday
Dahl is not in the lineup Friday against the Mets, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Dahl has manned an outfield corner in eight of the last 10 games. He's hitting a solid .273/.333/.485 through 36 plate appearances, but a .533 BABIP and a 47.2 percent strikeout rate suggest that major regression is in order. Gerardo Parra and Carlos Gonzalez will handle the corners Friday.
