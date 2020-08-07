site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' David Dahl: Not starting in series opener
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Dahl isn't in the lineup Friday against the Mariners.
Dahl will take a seat for the first time this season in the Rockies' series opener against the Mariners. Chris Owings will serve as the starting center fielder, batting eighth.
