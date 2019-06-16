Rockies' David Dahl: Not starting Sunday

Dahl is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

Dahl started the last 23 games for the Rockies but will take the series finale off after going 6-for-14 with one triple, one home run and seven RBI through the first three games. Raimel Tapia will start in left field Sunday while Ian Desmond takes over in center field.

More News
Our Latest Stories