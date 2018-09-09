Rockies' David Dahl: On bench vs. lefty

Dahl is out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Dodgers, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Left-hander Rich Hill will take the mound for the Dodgers, sending Dahl back to the bench due to his career .242/.272/.343 slash line against lefties. Matt Holliday will bat fifth and start in left field for the Rockies.

More News
Our Latest Stories