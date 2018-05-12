Rockies' David Dahl: Out again Saturday
Dahl is not in the lineup Saturday against the Brewers.
Dahl has been in the lineup fairly regularly even after Carlos Gonzalez returned from the disabled list, rotating with Gonzalez and Gerardo Parra at the outfield corners. Gonzalez and Parra will be the pairing for the second straight day Saturday.
