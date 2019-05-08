Rockies' David Dahl: Out against another lefty

Dahl sits for the second game in a row as the Rockies face another left-hander in Derek Holland, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Dahl has started against four lefties this season, but some platoon risk is certainly possible, as he owns a career 81 wRC+ plus against southpaws compared to a 122 mark against righties. Raimel Tapia starts for the fourth straight game in left field.