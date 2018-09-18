Rockies' David Dahl: Out against another southpaw

Dahl is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

Dahl will stick on the bench for a second straight game as the Rockies face another left-hander in Clayton Kershaw. Matt Holliday will pick up another start in left field in place of Dahl.

