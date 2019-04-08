Rockies' David Dahl: Out as expected

Dahl (upper body) is not in the lineup Monday against the Braves, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

This was expected, as Dahl is being further evaluated after exiting Sunday's game with a possible oblique injury. It's worth noting that the young outfielder missed the entire 2017 season due to a stress reaction in this same area of the body. Raimel Tapia is starting in left field and hitting second in his place Monday.