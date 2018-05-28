Rockies' David Dahl: Out of Monday's lineup

Dahl is out of Monday's lineup against the Giants, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

He is hitting .261/.298/.443 with three home runs and one stolen base in 88 at-bats this season and had started in four straight games. Noel Cuevas is hitting second and starting in left field against lefty Andrew Suarez.

