Rockies' David Dahl: Out of Wednesday's lineup
Dahl is not in the lineup versus the Giants on Wednesday, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet reports.
Dahl will head to the bench with southpaw Andrew Suarez on the hill for San Francisco. In his place, Matt Holliday will man left field and bat fifth.
