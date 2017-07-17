Rockies' David Dahl: Piling up hits on rehab assignment
Dahl (ribs) went 2-for-6 with an RBI in a rehab game with Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday.
Dahl played the last two days with Albuquerque after playing two games with High-A Lancaster, and he went a combined 6-for-17 (.353) over those four contests. His bat looks good to go, and he figures to join the big club in the near future once the Rockies determine he has his playing legs under him.
More News
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...