Dahl was placed on the 45-day injured list with a right shoulder strain Wednesday.

Dahl wasn't in the lineup over the past two games, and he'll be sidelined for the remainder of the regular season due to his shoulder injury. The 26-year-old only appeared in 24 games during the abbreviated 2020 season while battling injuries, and he struggled while slashing .183/.222/.247 with four extra-base hits and nine RBI. He'll now shift his focus toward preparing for spring training in 2021 while Kevin Pillar and Sam Hilliard could take over in center field over the final several games of the regular season.