Rockies' David Dahl: Possible oblique injury

Manager Bud Black said Dahl left Sunday's loss to the Dodgers after feeling something "below abdomen, near oblique," Troy Renck of The Denver Post reports.

Dahl is expected to be re-evaluated Monday, while it's worth noting he missed the entire 2017 season due to a stress reaction in this area of the body. Raimel Tapia took Dahl's place in this one, while the team will be anxiously awaiting the results of the key player's test results.