Rockies' David Dahl: Possible oblique injury
Manager Bud Black said Dahl left Sunday's loss to the Dodgers after feeling something "below abdomen, near oblique," Troy Renck of The Denver Post reports.
Dahl is expected to be re-evaluated Monday, while it's worth noting he missed the entire 2017 season due to a stress reaction in this area of the body. Raimel Tapia took Dahl's place in this one, while the team will be anxiously awaiting the results of the key player's test results.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal