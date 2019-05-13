Rockies' David Dahl: Produces three-hit game

Dahl went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs Sunday in the Rockies' 10-7 win over the Padres.

The Rockies were facing a left-handed starting pitcher (Nick Margevicius) for the fifth straight game, but Dahl still turned in a quality performance despite lacking the platoon advantage. The 25-year-old is now slashing .333/.389/.545 versus lefties this season and will look to continue to thrive in those matchups as the Rockies head to Boston for a two-game series. The Red Sox are expected to start a pair of southpaws in Chris Sale and Eduardo Rodriguez on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.