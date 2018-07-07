Rockies' David Dahl: Progresses to BP

Dahl (foot) took batting practice Friday, Nick Groke of The Athletic Denver reports.

Dahl is rehabbing in Arizona from a broken foot, and after shedding his walking boot June 30, he's beginning to ramp up his baseball activity. He'll likely need at least a few more weeks before a return is possible, as he'll require several tuneup games in the minor leagues.

More News
Our Latest Stories