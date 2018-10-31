Rockies' David Dahl: Projected starter for 2019

With the Rockies turning down their club option on Gerardo Parra, which was expected, right now they only have Dahl and Charlie Blackmon as primary outfielders returning for 2019, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.

Clearly a lot can happen between now and Opening Day, as it did last year when the Rockies signed Carlos Gonzalez again late into the offseason, but Dahl was already claiming more playing time, in a prime spot in the order, over the second half of the season. He should finally get a full season of regular playing time, health permitting.