Rockies' David Dahl: Projected starter for 2019
With the Rockies turning down their club option on Gerardo Parra, which was expected, right now they only have Dahl and Charlie Blackmon as primary outfielders returning for 2019, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.
Clearly a lot can happen between now and Opening Day, as it did last year when the Rockies signed Carlos Gonzalez again late into the offseason, but Dahl was already claiming more playing time, in a prime spot in the order, over the second half of the season. He should finally get a full season of regular playing time, health permitting.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Top 30 outfielders for 2019
The top 30 outfielders for next year feature many of the usual suspects, but our Scott White...
-
Analyzing late-season developments
If you blinked in September, you missed quite a bit. Scott White gives you the rundown, already...