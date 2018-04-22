Rockies' David Dahl: Promoted, starting Sunday
Dahl was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque and is starting in left field and batting sixth Sunday against the Cubs, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.
Carlos Gonzalez (hamstring) was placed on the disabled list and Mike Tauchman was optioned to Triple-A, making it possible for Dahl and fellow minor-league outfielder Noel Cuevas to join the big-league club. Dahl was just 6-for-26 at the plate with Albuquerque this season, but the toolsy outfielder has proven in the past that he's capable of hitting big-league pitching. It's currently hard to say how much playing time Dahl is expected to receive in the majors, but he's worth a speculative add in most formats due to his impressive upside.
More News
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...