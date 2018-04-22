Rockies' David Dahl: Promoted, starting Sunday

Dahl was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque and is starting in left field and batting sixth Sunday against the Cubs, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

Carlos Gonzalez (hamstring) was placed on the disabled list and Mike Tauchman was optioned to Triple-A, making it possible for Dahl and fellow minor-league outfielder Noel Cuevas to join the big-league club. Dahl was just 6-for-26 at the plate with Albuquerque this season, but the toolsy outfielder has proven in the past that he's capable of hitting big-league pitching. It's currently hard to say how much playing time Dahl is expected to receive in the majors, but he's worth a speculative add in most formats due to his impressive upside.