Rockies' David Dahl: Records home run, four RBI
Dahl went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in Tuesday's win over the Phillies.
Dahl hit a three-run homer -- his 12th of the year -- off Vince Velasquez in the third and later slashed an RBI single in the seventh. Dahl has homered in back-to-back games and has collected five home runs and 18 RBI over his last 18 games. The 24-year-old is slashing .274/.322/.500 with 11 doubles, 39 RBI, 25 runs and five stolen bases in 226 at-bats this season. Considering his splits (hitting .213 against lefties and .297 against righties) Dahl will at times be limited in his at-bats against left-handed pitching.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...