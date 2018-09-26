Rockies' David Dahl: Records home run, four RBI

Dahl went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in Tuesday's win over the Phillies.

Dahl hit a three-run homer -- his 12th of the year -- off Vince Velasquez in the third and later slashed an RBI single in the seventh. Dahl has homered in back-to-back games and has collected five home runs and 18 RBI over his last 18 games. The 24-year-old is slashing .274/.322/.500 with 11 doubles, 39 RBI, 25 runs and five stolen bases in 226 at-bats this season. Considering his splits (hitting .213 against lefties and .297 against righties) Dahl will at times be limited in his at-bats against left-handed pitching.