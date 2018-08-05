Rockies' David Dahl: Rejoins big club
The Rockies recalled Dahl from Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Dahl is likely slated to serve as a fourth outfielder initially as he returns to Colorado, though it wouldn't be surprising to see him challenge Gerardo Parra or Carlos Gonzalez's holds on everyday roles. Now healthy again after he was sidelined for nearly two months with a fractured foot, Dahl had been sporting a hot bat with Albuquerque prior to his promotion. Over his past six games, Dahl went 9-for-26 (.346 average) with a home run and four doubles.
