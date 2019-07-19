Rockies' David Dahl: Rejoins Friday's lineup

Dahl (foot) is starting in left field and batting cleanup Friday against the Yankees, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Dahl was dealing with a left foot bruise after fouling a ball off his foot Wednesday, but he's ready to go following Thursday's scheduled off day. The 25-year-old has scuffled through 12 games in July with a .214/.267/.333 slash line and 16 strikeouts in 42 at-bats.