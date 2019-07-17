Rockies' David Dahl: Removed with apparent injury

Dahl was removed from Wednesday's game with a left foot contusion, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Dahl fouled a ball off his foot during the first inning Wednesday; while he was initially able to stay in the game, the outfielder was ultimately replaced by Garrett Hampson in the third inning. He's set to be further evaluated following Wednesday's game, at which point more should be known regarding the severity of his injury.

