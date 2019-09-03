Rockies' David Dahl: Resumes light jogging

Dahl (ankle) has been cleared to do light jogging in addition to taking swings in the batting cage, the Associated Press reports.

The activity represents a step forward from what Dahl was able to do last week, but the Rockies still have yet to pinpoint a target date for the outfielder's return. He can safely be ruled out for this week, as he didn't travel with the team to California for its two three-game series in Los Angeles and San Diego.