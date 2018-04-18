Rockies' David Dahl: Returns from 7-day DL
Dahl (illness) was activated from the 7-day disabled list and started in center field for Triple-A Albuquerque in the team's 8-2 loss to Tacoma on Tuesday. He went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts.
Though Dahl struggled at the plate Wednesday, fantasy owners still rostering the outfielder have to be pleased that the illness didn't prove to be a long-term setback. After missing most of the 2017 campaign with rib and back injuries, Dahl may need to stay healthy and perform effectively at Albuquerque for an extended period before he's promoted to the big-league roster. Even once he hits the majors, Dahl's path to a full-time role could be blocked if the likes of Charlie Blackmon, Carlos Gonzalez, Gerardo Parra and Ian Desmond are all able to steer clear of the disabled list.
