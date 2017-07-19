Rockies' David Dahl: Returns from DL in minors

Dahl (ribs) was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday.

As expected, the young outfielder will head to the minors to continue developing after missing much of the season due to a stress reaction in his rib cage. Dahl is 5-for-18 with a triple in five games with the Isotopes this year, but given his .859 OPS in the majors last season, it's possible that he could punch his ticket to the majors when rosters expand in September even though the Rockies are hesitant to rush him back to Denver after missing such a big chunk of time.