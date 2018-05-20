Rockies' David Dahl: Returns to bench Sunday
Dahl is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.
With a lefty in Ty Blach due up for San Francisco, Dahl will head to the bench as manager Bud Black goes with Noel Cuevas and Carlos Gonzalez in the outfield corners. Dahl has been chipping away at his strikeout rate, fanning just 15.2 percent of the time over the past two weeks, and seems deserving of regular starts against right-handed pitching moving forward.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...