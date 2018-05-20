Rockies' David Dahl: Returns to bench Sunday

Dahl is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

With a lefty in Ty Blach due up for San Francisco, Dahl will head to the bench as manager Bud Black goes with Noel Cuevas and Carlos Gonzalez in the outfield corners. Dahl has been chipping away at his strikeout rate, fanning just 15.2 percent of the time over the past two weeks, and seems deserving of regular starts against right-handed pitching moving forward.