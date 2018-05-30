Rockies' David Dahl: Riding pine again

Dahl is out of Wednesday's lineup against the Giants, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The Rockies will go a third game in a row with Dahl on the bench to start, and while two of those games have been against lefties, it's certainly irksome to see the talented youngster strictly platooned this early in his career. The other instance was presumably due to Gerardo Parra having good career numbers against Jeff Samardzija, which is perhaps even more frustrating for Dahl's fantasy owners. Noel Cuevas and Carlos Gonzalez are starting in left and right field, respectively.