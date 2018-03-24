Rockies' David Dahl: Sent to minors
Dahl was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
As expected, Dahl will open the season with the Isotopes in order to get the 24-year-old everyday at-bats. He's proven he can handle major-league pitching, slashing .315/.359/.500 in a 63-game stint with the Rockies back in 2016, so Dahl should get another look from the big club at some point in 2018 so long as he holds his own at Triple-A and is able to stay on the field for an extended period.
