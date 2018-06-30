Rockies' David Dahl: Sheds walking boot

Dahl (foot) is walking without a boot on his right foot and is expected to start his rehab assignment in about 10 days, Nick Groke of The Athletic Denver reports.

The outfielder was initially handed a timetable of 6-to-8 weeks on June 1, so this might shade toward a return after a window of somewhere in the middle. Dahl probably will need at least several games' worth of tuneup plate appearances, but even when he's deemed ready for activation, he might not find a clear path to regular playing time -- or even a spot with the big-league club -- if Charlie Blackmon and Gerardo Parra maintain at least top-side platoon roles in the corner spots.