Rockies' David Dahl: Sidelined with stomach bug
Dahl has been out of action with Triple-A Albuquerque due to a stomach virus, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
The speedy outfielder collected four hits and four RBI in his first two games with the Isotopes, but he's been out ever since. It doesn't seem like this is a long-term issue, however, so look for Dahl to return to the minor-league lineup in the next day or so.
