Rockies' David Dahl: Sits again Saturday

Dahl is out of the lineup for the second straight day Saturday against the Mets.

Dahl is hitting a respectable .265/.324/.471 through 11 games, though it's taken a .500 BABIP to get him there. He's also striking out 45.9 percent of the time. Noel Cuevas will start in left field Saturday.

