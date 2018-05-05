Rockies' David Dahl: Sits again Saturday
Dahl is out of the lineup for the second straight day Saturday against the Mets.
Dahl is hitting a respectable .265/.324/.471 through 11 games, though it's taken a .500 BABIP to get him there. He's also striking out 45.9 percent of the time. Noel Cuevas will start in left field Saturday.
