Rockies' David Dahl: Sits against southpaw

Dahl is not starting against southpaw Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers on Friday.

As he has against the last six lefties the Rockies have faced, Dahl will hit the bench in favor of Matt Holliday. Dahl has a career 50 wRC+ against lefties compared to a 124 wRC+ against righties, so the platoon arrangement is a very sensible one.

