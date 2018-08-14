Rockies' David Dahl: Situated on bench

Dahl is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Astros, Christian Boutwell of MLB.com reports.

Dahl has started six of the last seven games for the Rockies, hitting .261/.346/.435 with one homer and three RBI over that stretch. Gerardo Parra will start in left field and hit sixth in this one.

