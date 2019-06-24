Rockies' David Dahl: Slugs solo home run

Dahl went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's loss to the Dodgers.

Dahl cranked a 396-foot shot to center in his first at-bat against Kenta Maeda to plate the Rockies' first run. The hit snapped an 0-for-13 spell that included five strikeouts. The 25-year-old is nonetheless enjoying a fine season at the plate, slashing .319/.370/.524 with eight homers, 20 doubles, and 37 RBI in 254 at-bats.