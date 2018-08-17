Rockies' David Dahl: Smacks sixth homer

Dahl went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Braves.

His solo shot off Julio Teheran in the third inning gave the Rockies a brief 2-1 lead, but it was Dahl's two-run single in the top of the ninth that proved to be the decisive blow. The 24-year-old now has six homers and four steals in 42 big-league games this season to go along with a .270/.318/.484 slash line.