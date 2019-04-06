Rockies' David Dahl: Socks first homer of season

Dahl went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Colorado's 10-6 loss to the Dodgers on Friday.

Dahl had yet to go yard coming into the game, but he checked in with his first homer of the season, launching a ninth-inning solo shot off Yimi Garcia. He's off to a solid start overall, as he's now slashing .300/.353/.533 with a triple and two doubles to go along with the one homer through his first 30 at-bats.