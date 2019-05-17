Rockies' David Dahl: Takes seat Friday

Dahl is not in the lineup for Friday's game at Philadelphia, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Dahl heads to the bench coming off a rough two-game set in Boston in which he went 0-for-8 with five strikeouts and a sacrifice fly. Raimel Tapia will start in left field and Ian Desmond in center as left-hander Cole Irvin is on the mound for the Phillies.