site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rockies-david-dahl-takes-seat-monday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
MLB Power Rankings
Standings
Statistics
Rockies' David Dahl: Takes seat Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 21, 2020
at
6:40 pm ET 1 min read
Dahl isn't in Monday's lineup against the Giants.
Dahl has alternated starts in each of the last six games, and that trend will continue for the series opener against San Francisco. Kevin Pillar will take over in center field with Sam Hilliard starting in right.
More News
10D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
12D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
26D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
28D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
08/19/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
08/18/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read