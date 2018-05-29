Rockies' David Dahl: Takes seat Tuesday

Dahl is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Giants, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Dahl will give way to Gerardo Parra in right field for a second straight game, as Parra is 13-for-33 in his career against opposing starter Jeff Samardzija. The 24-year-old collided with Brandon Crawford during Monday's game, but he told Harding that he could have started and is available off the bench if needed Tuesday.