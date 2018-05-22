Rockies' David Dahl: Takes seat Tuesday

Dahl is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers.

Dahl will get the night off after starting three of the last four games in the outfield. The 24-year-old is hitting a fine .257/.307/.429 across 24 games this season. In his stead, Gerardo Parra will start in left field and hit second.

