Dahl went 2-for-4 with one RBI and two strikeouts in Sunday's loss to the Mariners.

Dahl has been cold at the plate to begin the season, so manager Bud Black decided to make a change for the team's series against Seattle. After sitting in the series opener, Dahl was removed from his leadoff spot. He went 0-for-3 with a run and one walk Saturday while batting seventh and tallied two hits from the five-hole Sunday. If Dahl is able to turn things around at the plate while batting lower in the order, it's unclear whether he'll return to his spot at the top of the lineup. The 26-year-old carries a .606 OPS with six RBI and 12 strikeouts over his first 14 games this season.