Rockies manager Bud Black said Thursday that Dahl was held out of the team's last two intrasquad games due to "core soreness," Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Fortunately for Dahl, the injury doesn't appear to be too concerning, as Black said he expects the outfielder to be ready to go for Friday's intrasquad contest. Dahl was able to do some swinging in the batting cage Wednesday and took part in batting practice Thursday, which supports Black's assertion that the core issue is a minor one.