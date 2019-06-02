Rockies' David Dahl: Three hits in win over Jays

Dahl went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jays

It was an uncharacteristically quiet offensive night at Coors Field, but Dahl stayed productive, coming through with his sixth multi-hit performance in his last 10 games. The 25-year-old is now slashing a sizzling .439/.500/.659 with two homers, five RBI and 11 runs over that stretch.