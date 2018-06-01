Rockies' David Dahl: To miss 6-8 weeks with broken foot

Dahl expects to miss 6-to-8 weeks with a broken right foot, Nick Groke of The Athletic Denver reports.

The toolsy outfielder hasn't been able to stay healthy long since reaching the majors in 2016. In fact, injuries have limited him to 95 MLB games since his 2016 call-up, and now he is projected to miss up to two months. Gerardo Parra and Carlos Gonzalez should be in for semi-regular playing time now that Dahl is on the shelf.

More News
Our Latest Stories