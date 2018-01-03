Rockies' David Dahl: To start swinging Thursday

Dahl (back) will be able to start swinging a bat Thursday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Although Dahl was expected to start hitting again by the middle of December, this marks another positive step in his recovery from a back ailment that has bothered him since late July. There hasn't been much word regarding the condition of his injury, but if all goes well within the next couple months, he should be able to return to the field for most of spring training.